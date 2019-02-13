The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
Ronald J. Darling
Ronald J. Darling of New Milford, CT, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019 in New Milford at the age of 73.
He was born September 9, 1945 in Rochester, NY, son of the late Ralph and Doris (Mack) Darling. In 1970 he married Diane Jurist in Elmont, NY. They moved to New Milford in 1973 where Mr. Darling taught at Pettibone School and Northville School for over 30 years before retiring in 2006. Mr. Darling enjoyed playing golf and was known as the King of Northville.
He is survived by his wife Diane Darling of New Milford, CT, son Ben Darling of Cupertino, CA, daughter Korey Darling of Austin, TX, brother James Darling of McAllen, TX and sister Gabrielle LaManna of New Fairfield, CT.
A funeral service will take place on Sunday February 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT, followed by the interment in Center Cemetery in New Milford .Calling hours will take place on at the funeral home on Saturday February 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Contributions in Mr. Darling's memory may be made to the New Milford VNA, 68 Park Lane Road, New Milford, CT 06776
Published in News Times on Feb. 13, 2019
