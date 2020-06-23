Ronald Paul Barker
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Paul Barker
Jun 28, 1960 - Jun 20, 2020 Ronald Paul "RB" Barker, 59, of New Britain, Connecticut passed away on June 20, 2020.
Ron was born in Danbury, Connecticut on June 28, 1960. He graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School in 1979 where he studied to become an electrician.
Ron worked as an electrician for over 40 years. He was an avid race fan, from dirt to NASCAR. He enjoyed children immensely and was a father and grandfather figure to many.
Ron is survived by his brothers, Don Barker and wife Deb, Ed Barker Jr and wife Carlene, and sister, Pat Barker Rhoads and husband Bob; his nephews Jason, Brett, Eddie III and niece Tina, as well as several special great-nephews and nieces.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Sr. and Marion Barker, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
The memorial service will be held from 5 pm to 7 p.m. at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main St. N., Southbury, Connecticut. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-2146
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved