Ronald Paul Barker
Jun 28, 1960 - Jun 20, 2020 Ronald Paul "RB" Barker, 59, of New Britain, Connecticut passed away on June 20, 2020.
Ron was born in Danbury, Connecticut on June 28, 1960. He graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School in 1979 where he studied to become an electrician.
Ron worked as an electrician for over 40 years. He was an avid race fan, from dirt to NASCAR. He enjoyed children immensely and was a father and grandfather figure to many.
Ron is survived by his brothers, Don Barker and wife Deb, Ed Barker Jr and wife Carlene, and sister, Pat Barker Rhoads and husband Bob; his nephews Jason, Brett, Eddie III and niece Tina, as well as several special great-nephews and nieces.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Sr. and Marion Barker, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
The memorial service will be held from 5 pm to 7 p.m. at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main St. N., Southbury, Connecticut. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 23, 2020.