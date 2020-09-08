Ronald R. Auriana, Sr.Ronald Richard Auriana, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.Ron was born in New York City to Louis and Emma Auriana. He attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and Cardinal Hayes High School. He is also a graduate of Fordham University.Ron married JoAnn McIntyre in 1964 and shortly thereafter moved to Bethel, CT where they celebrated their lives together and raised their family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, their spouses and grandchildren: Ronald Auriana Jr. and Michael Dees of Savannah, GA; Robert and Christine Auriana of Mason, OH and their three children Jordan, Madeline, and Lauren; Michael and Danielle Auriana of Woodbury, CT and their two children Michael Jr. and Samantha; Karen and Brian Horn of Rocklin, CA and their three children Mariah, Brian Jr. and Matthew.A successful financial planner, Ron also served as President of St. Mary's Home School Association and was a longtime volunteer at St. Mary's Church.Ron's greatest joy in life was his family. A beloved husband and father, he was a devoted "Poppy" to his grandchildren. His big laugh and hearty smile were an inspiration to all who knew him. As a young boy in the Bronx, Ron and his childhood friends literally hung out at Yankee Stadium and his love for his "Yankees" continued throughout his life.A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel, CT.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary's School, 24 Dodgington Rd., Bethel, CT 06801 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), POB 37920, Boone, IA 50037 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, POB 27106, New York, NY 10087.