Rosa Grieco
Rosa Grieco, 82 of Sandy Hook died unexpectedly Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Danbury Hospital. Mrs. Grieco was the husband of Paolo Grieco. She was born in Corato, Bari, Italy June 7, 1937 a daughter of the late Giuseppe Cipri and Maria Nesta. Rosa immigrated to the United States in 1969. She was employed for 20 years as a Seamstress for Rudd Manufacturing. A resident of Sandy Hook since 2003, she previously lived in Whitestone, New York. A devout Catholic, Rosa was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church. She had a strong connection with the Virgin Mary and prayed the Rosary every evening. Mrs. Grieco was a member of the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, Vincent and his wife Filomena of East Hanover, NJ and Joseph and his wife Cathy of East Meadow, NY; and a daughter, Felice Blanco and her husband Louis of Sandy Hook. Rosa was adored by her grandchildren, Jessica Grieco, John-Paul Blanco, Christopher Blanco, Danielle Blanco, Madalena Grieco and Paul Grieco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to or www.lovetotherescue.org will be appreciated.
Published in News Times on Aug. 18, 2019