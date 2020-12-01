Rosalba Rizzo
Rosalba Rizzo, 89, of Danbury, beloved wife of the late Michelangelo Rizzo, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hancock Hall on Sunday, November 29th. She was born in Platania, Calabria, Italy on November 5th, 1931, cherished daughter of the late Francesco and Rosa Maria (Cappello) Perri. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Danbury.
Rosalba loved gardening and cooking for her family. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, they were always spoiled in Nana's kitchen. Rosalba immigrated to the United States with her family in 1966.
Rosalba is survived by her daughter Maria Rizzo; her son Michael and his wife Linda; grandchildren Jennifer Conlon and her husband Patrick, Allan Morgan and is wife Ellen, Michael Rizzo, Nicole Nutting and her husband Alex, and Angela Rizzo; great-grandchildren Will and Jay Morgan, Cate, Michael, and Clare Conlon, and Tristan Nutting; and her siblings Laura DeFazio, Felicia Gennaccaro and her husband Angelo, and Rosario Perri and his wife Sara. She is also survived by her in-laws Anthony Rizzo Sr. and his wife Joan, Michelina Butera and her husband Peppino, Rose Lostocco, and Gregorio Cerminara as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Rosalba was predeceased by her siblings Raffaele, Giuseppe, Nicola, and Assunta Perri, and in-laws, Palma Cerminara, Ralph LoStocco, Mario DeFazio
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5th at St. Joseph Church in Danbury at 10 a.m. Please call Cornell Memorial, 203-748-4833, in advance to register to attend mass. There will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hancock Hall Recreation Dept.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hancock Hall for the loving care of Rosalba.
