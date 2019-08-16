|
|
Rosario (Ray) DonFrancesco
Rosario (Ray) DonFrancesco, son of the late Luigi and Stella DeFrancesco, joined his beloved wife of 72 years, Dolores, in heaven on April 9, 2019. Ray was born in Harrison, NY on August 15, 1926. He served in WWII as a Gunner's Mate on the USS St. Paul. Ray is most remembered from DanRidge Chevrolet and his restaurant, The Don's Pizza in Danbury, CT. By his family, he is missed and remembered for his love and devotion to them and his Italian cooking. He was also predeceased by his sisters Vittoria Giancola and Estelle Roberto and brother Mario DeFrancesco. Ray is survived by 3 children, Linda (Anthony) Fusco, David (Bonnie) DonFrancesco and Diane (Gary) Haggas, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Brookfield, CT. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Published in News Times on Aug. 17, 2019