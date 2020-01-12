|
Rose Ann Kruse
Rose Ann Kruse, 91, of Danbury, passed away on January 9, 2020 in Danbury Hospital, Danbury, CT. Rose was born in Danbury, CT to John and Vincetta (Valluzzo) Gillotti on February 4, 1928. She graduated from Danbury High School and later attended Danbury Business School.
Rose married Theodore Setaro, Sr. on October 11, 1948 and later had a son, Theodore Setaro, Jr. She worked as a clerk for Broadview Junior High School, secretary at Park Avenue School, then as secretary to Danbury Mayor James Dyer, remaining with him until her retirement. After the passing of her husband, Teddy, Rose went on to meet Gerrold Kruse, and they married on June 26, 1982.
Rose is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Theodore Setaro, Sr., her son Theodore Setaro, Jr., second husband Gerrold Kruse, and two brothers, John and Jack Gillotti, and a nephew, Jack Gillotti, Jr.
Rose is survived by her grandchildren Lisa Aurigemma of Naugatuck, CT, Adina and Topher Tornow of Shelton, CT, and Gerrold and Kristi Kruse of Raleigh, NC, as well as nieces and nephews Marlene and Scott Marquis of Spring, TX, John and Jayne Gillotti of Wolcott, CT, Jennifer Gillotti of Columbia, CT, and Cathi and Larry Nelson of West Hartford. Rose also had
several great-grandchildren, great-nieces, great-nephews, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held at Green Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury, CT. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Lake Avenue Ext. in Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2900 N Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Joseph's Church, 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury, CT, 06810. Please visit Green Funeral Home's website to read Rose's full obituary.
Published in News Times on Jan. 13, 2020