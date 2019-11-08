The News-Times Obituaries
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Danbury, CT
Rose M. Brunetti
Rose M. Brunetti, 92, of Danbury, died at Hancock Hall in Danbury on Tuesday, November 5th. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Louise (Leo) Brunetti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday morning between 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
For more information, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 10, 2019
