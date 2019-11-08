|
|
Rose M. Brunetti
Rose M. Brunetti, 92, of Danbury, died at Hancock Hall in Danbury on Tuesday, November 5th. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Louise (Leo) Brunetti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday morning between 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
For more information, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 10, 2019