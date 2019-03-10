The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Cozza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose C. Cozza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose C. Cozza Obituary
Rose C. Cozza
Her daughters announce with great sadness the passing of Rose C. Cozza in Danbury, CT on February 25. 2019, at the age of 86 years.
She was the daughter of the late Charles J Stavola and the late Mary (Novella) Stavola. Also predeceased by her brother, John Stavola. Wife of the late Samuel J Cozza, predeceased 1995.
Loving mother to Angela Cozza of Danbury and Donna Krejlgaard (Chris) of Sudbury, Ontario. Cherished grandmother to Jay Krejlgaard of Sudbury, Ontario, Skylar Wolf, and Erika Krejlgaard (Justin) of California. She will be sadly missed by all she leaves behind.
Rose worked at Barden Corporation and in more recent years at Burlington Coat Factory.
The family would like to thank staff at Western Rehabilitation Care Center and the Danbury Hospital for their mother's care.
There will be no visitation hours. There will be a private burial service in the spring.
Published in News Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now