Rose C. Cozza

Her daughters announce with great sadness the passing of Rose C. Cozza in Danbury, CT on February 25. 2019, at the age of 86 years.

She was the daughter of the late Charles J Stavola and the late Mary (Novella) Stavola. Also predeceased by her brother, John Stavola. Wife of the late Samuel J Cozza, predeceased 1995.

Loving mother to Angela Cozza of Danbury and Donna Krejlgaard (Chris) of Sudbury, Ontario. Cherished grandmother to Jay Krejlgaard of Sudbury, Ontario, Skylar Wolf, and Erika Krejlgaard (Justin) of California. She will be sadly missed by all she leaves behind.

Rose worked at Barden Corporation and in more recent years at Burlington Coat Factory.

The family would like to thank staff at Western Rehabilitation Care Center and the Danbury Hospital for their mother's care.

There will be no visitation hours. There will be a private burial service in the spring. Published in News Times on Mar. 10, 2019