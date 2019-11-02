The News-Times Obituaries
|
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Rose Carino
Danbury – Mrs. Rose G. (DeVito) Carino, age 89, of Danbury, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Gerard (Jerry) Carino.
Daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Nardozza) DeVito, Rose was born March 3, 1930 in Stamford, CT and graduated from Stamford High School. She worked at Pitney Bowes in Stamford where she met her future husband Jerry. After marrying, she moved to Port Chester, NY, and resided there for over 40 years. Besides being a devoted mother and grandmother, Rose also worked outside the home for many years, first at Empire Brush Company and later as a receptionist at Union Pen Company. Rose moved to Danbury in 1997 to be closer to her children. Here she became a devoted parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church. Rose enjoyed cooking, shopping, and vacationing, but her favorite activity was spending quality time with her beloved family.
Rose is survived by her children Joseph Carino and his wife Lisa of Sandy Hook, Gerri Petruccelli and her husband Nino of Ridgefield and Marie Cholko and her husband Robert of Ridgefield, her brother Vito DeVito of Orange, her grandchildren Nino Petruccelli, Jr., Dana Isenberg, Michael Cholko, Christopher Cholko, Kathryn Cholko, Kristen Carino and Matthew Carino, her great-grandchildren Nathan, Hailey, Luca, Noah and Dylan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Dominic DeVito.
Rose's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 3, 2019
