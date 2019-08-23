|
|
Rose M. Failla
Rose Failla, age 90, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at her residence with her daughter by her side.
Rose was born March 6, 1929 in Manhattan, NY a daughter of the late Stafen and Frances Zangre DiGregoio. Rose was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very outgoing and had many friends. She loved helping others with her volunteer work. She was the president of the Daily Bread, member of the garden club, made sandwiches for the Dorothy Day House, sold tickets for , member of the Lions Club all in Danbury. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. She was a member of The Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Failla.
Surviving are her sons; Michael Failla (Jane) of Brookfield. Steven Failla of New Milford; daughter, Roseann Miller (Dennis) of Conway, SC; grandchildren, Joseph Miller, Kristine Dovale (Scott), Catherine Failla, Matthew Failla (Sylvia), Courtney Waldron (Jeff) ; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Anthony DiGregoio (Veronica), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, 71 Lake Ave., Danbury on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.stjude.org/give
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses of Hartland Hospice, especially Windy, Kendra and John.
Published in News Times on Aug. 24, 2019