Rose Marie R. Scalzo
Rose Marie (Rodrigues) Scalzo, 89, of Danbury, wife of the late John B. Scalzo and mother of Anthony Scalzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd.; Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Friends will be received in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In keeping with Mrs. Scalzo's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd. or to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 46 Stone St., both of Danbury.
Published in News Times on Oct. 22, 2019