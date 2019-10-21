The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Scalzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Scalzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Scalzo Obituary
Rose Marie R. Scalzo
Rose Marie (Rodrigues) Scalzo, 89, of Danbury, wife of the late John B. Scalzo and mother of Anthony Scalzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd.; Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Friends will be received in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In keeping with Mrs. Scalzo's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd. or to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 46 Stone St., both of Danbury.
Published in News Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now