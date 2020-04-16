|
|
Rose Mary Infantino
Rose Mary Infantino, 88, died on April 13th at Danbury Hospital from complications related to coronavirus. She was a resident of Maplewood of Newtown.
She was born in the Bronx in 1931 and raised in Washington Heights. She was the eldest of three and the daughter of Italian immigrants, Antonio and Filomena Staiano. She graduated from Baruch College, where she studied accounting and met her husband Robert Infantino. She earned her master's degree in Education at CUNY and a master's degree in Guidance Counseling at Lehman College. Rose Mary worked for the NYC Board of Education as a teacher and guidance counselor and retired in 2001. In retirement Rose Mary and Robert moved to Rye Brook, NY where they were active members of the Rye Brook and Port Chester Senior Citizens Center. Rose Mary was a parishioner and lector at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Rose Mary taught her children and grandchildren her incredible work ethic, how to look after one another, and how to find a bargain. Rose Mary loved her family and friends and visited or called weekly. Rose Mary will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 65 years Robert, her son Anthony and wife Diane, her daughter Annemarie and husband Shane, and her 6 grandchildren, Bryan, Michael, Theresa, Lauren, Matthew and Brendan. She has many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers Anthony and Joseph Staiano, her parents, and her son Joseph. Services entrusted to Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home with a private graveside service at St. Raymond's Cemetery in Bronx, NY. A Memorial Mass in celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a future date.
Published in News Times on Apr. 17, 2020