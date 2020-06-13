Rose Setaro

Rose M. SetaroIn Lady Lake, Florida on June 6, 2020, loving wife and mother passed at the age of 93. Born to Domenico and Frances (Novella) Gillotti in Danbury, Rose lived all of her life in Danbury, before moving to Florida in 2012. She shared in the proprietorship of D. Gillotti & Sons family grocery market on Liberty St.. Anyone who knew Rose was welcomed by a warm, unbridled smile and experienced the Italian way… she nourished with love and loved to feed her guests with her wonderful cuisine.Rose was predeceased by her husband of over 65 years, Dominic A. Setaro, Sr., her brothers Ralph, Russell, Joe and John Gillotti. She is survived by her son Dominic, Jr. and wife Carol of Leesburg, FL, and son Charles J. Setaro, and her sister Mary C. Troccolo both of Danbury, her treasured granddaughter Kristi Setaro Hujik and her husband Alex of Winter Garden, FL and three generations of nieces and nephews."Aunt Rose" will be sorely missed by her nephew Charles Troccolo and wife Carolyn and niece Mary Fran Tilford who shared a special bond with their aunt and treated her so lovingly. A private burial service will be held at St. Peter Cemetery at a later time.