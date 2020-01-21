|
|
Roseann C. Nowak
Roseann C. Nowak (Dulka) died peacefully surrounded by family on January 18, 2020 in Danbury, CT at the age of 66. Roseann was born on January 28, 1953 in Breezy Point, NY. She graduated from Bayside High School and then went on to marry Peter H. Nowak, whom with she had two children.
Roseann had many accomplishments throughout her life but she was most proud of her beautiful children. Along with her loving husband of 38 years, Peter. She is also survived by her children Alison Nowak of Danbury, CT and David Nowak of Danbury, CT, and her siblings, Thaddeus, Catherine, Debroah, Anne and Patricia.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Green's Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Danbury, CT. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roseann's life. Roseann's family would like to thank her caregivers at Saint John Paul II Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care and dedication over the past years.
Published in News Times on Jan. 22, 2020