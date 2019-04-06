The News-Times Obituaries
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Roseanna Weston

Roseanna Weston
Roseanna Weston
April 30, 1951 - April 3, 2019
Roseanna Weston, 67, of Danbury, mother of Joseph, Nicholas and Theodore Weston, died at Danbury Hospital on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Funeral services will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home between 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
For more information please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 6, 2019
