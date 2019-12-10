|
|
Rosemarie T. Gregory
Rosemarie T. Roberts Gregory, age 90, resident of the Danbury Tower, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at ST. John Paul II Center, Danbury. She was a retired Librarian's Aide in the Danbury School System.
She is survived by her sons: Karl Rabens and David Rabens and was predeceased by son: Robert Rabens.
A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 11, 2019