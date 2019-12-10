The News-Times Obituaries
|
Rosemarie Gregory


1929 - 2019
Rosemarie Gregory Obituary
Rosemarie T. Gregory
Rosemarie T. Roberts Gregory, age 90, resident of the Danbury Tower, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at ST. John Paul II Center, Danbury. She was a retired Librarian's Aide in the Danbury School System.
She is survived by her sons: Karl Rabens and David Rabens and was predeceased by son: Robert Rabens.
A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 11, 2019
