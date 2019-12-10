|
Rosemarie Tinelli
North Waterboro, Rosemarie Tinelli, 92, of Little Ossipee Landing passed away suddenly Sunday December 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Bronx, New York November 2, 1927 the daughter of Anthony and Martha Martino.
Rosemarie worked for over 37 years at Danbury High School in the cafeteria, retiring in 2001.
She enjoyed cooking, telling stories of her childhood, games with her family members and camping.
She is predeceased by her parents and a brother Leonard J. Martino.
Survivors include her son J. Michael Tinelli and wife Tina of North Waterboro, a brother Charles Martino of Gold Canyon, Arizona, two grandchildren Todd Tinelli and his wife Kinsey of North Waterboro and Kerrie Doyle and husband Ted of North Waterboro, four grandchildren, Sarah, Kaitlyn , Kendall and Teagan, and a nephew John L. Martino and family of New Milford, Ct.
Friends and relatives may call Friday December 13, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton (Bar Mills) Maine .
A 6 p.m. funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Connecticut at a later date.
For those wishing to make a memorial contributions in her memory please consider you local Toys for Tots or St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis TN 38105
Published in News Times on Dec. 11, 2019