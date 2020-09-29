1/
Rosemary A. Lewis
1962 - 2020
Rosemary Ann Lewis
Rosemary Ann Lewis, 58, of New Milford, CT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
She was born to parents Reginald G Lewis Sr. and Leoma Jean Bryan Lewis, on May 1, 1962 in Waterbury, CT.
She leaves behind five loving daughters: Priscilla Rose Lewis (Chris), Trisha Lynn Stevenson, Angela Ruth Stevenson, Sonya Ann Stevenson, and Rachael Louise Morrissey. She also leaves behind two granddaughters: Sayla and Nova Lee and many nieces and nephews.
Rosemary, or Rose as she went by, is survived by: brother, Reginald G. Lewis Jr., brother, Michael I. Lewis, sister, Brenda Coffin (Steve), and sister, Lisa M Yurtsever.
Rose was preceded in death by Reginald G. Lewis Sr. father, and Leoma Jean Bryan Lewis mother.
The family has entrusted Sandy Hook Methodist Church for the Memorial Service. The service is scheduled for October 9, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the church located at 92 Church St., Sandy Hook, CT. the family does ask that those who want to attend please follow all guide lines set by the state in regards to wearing masks and practice social distancing.

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Sandy Hook Methodist Church
