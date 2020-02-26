|
|
Rosemary Connor
Rosemary Connor, a long time dual resident of New Milford, CT and New York City, passed away on October 21, 2019 in New York City at the age of 75.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, in 1944 Rosemary began an apprenticeship at the young age of 7 with the renowned watercolorist Woldemar Neufeld. Rosemary then went on to receive a bachelor of fine arts degree from Pratt Institute. Upon graduation, Rosemary worked as an art director at New York advertising agency J. Walter Thompson Co... Beginning in 1966, Rosemary began exhibiting her works in oil, watercolor and acrylics throughout New York and New England.
Rosemary went on to gain worldwide recognition by virtue of her harmonious paintings being exhibited in galleries, public institutions and museums inclusive of works in the permanent collections of The National Arts Club in N.Y.C., The New Britain Museum of American Art, The New Milford Historical Society, The Springfield Art Museum and the Slater Memorial Museum.
Rosemary's body of work conveyed a sense of peace calm and presence as she truly believed that the creation of art was a transcendent, fixating experience, beyond time and space. For her, self-fulfillment was found in creating art.
As a proud member of one of New Milford Connecticut's founding families, Rosemary was a longstanding contributor of her art and time to the local community for fund raising and to increase public awareness of the arts. Rosemary was a kind, loving soul and will be deeply missed by anyone that had the good fortune of knowing her.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years John Howard Connor of New York City and her mother and father, Rudolph and Adeline (Shiappacasse) Reyhack. She is survived by her two step sons, John and Courtland Connor and three grandchildren Jack, Miles and Nora Connor.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnut Land Rd, New Milford, CT, on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, New Milford.
Published in News Times on Mar. 1, 2020