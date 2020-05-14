Rosemary Ann Hughes
Rosemary Ann Hughes died on Saturday, May 2, at Danbury Hospital, of COVID-19. She was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on August 10, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Emily LaPorta. She graduated from Wilby High School in Waterbury in 1947 and married Harold Hughes in Waterbury on August 31, 1950. Harold predeceased her on December 30. 2019. They moved to Danbury in 1959 and lived in the same house on Hillside Avenue until moving to The Villages in Brookfield in 2017.
A voracious reader, Rosemary worked in libraries for over 20 years, first at the Danbury Public Library and then Western Connecticut State University Library. She retired from WCSU in 1997.
She is survived by her son Christopher and his wife Norma of North Kingstown, RI; daughter Eileen Nooney and her husband Gerry of Aberdeen, NC; son Brian of Baldwin City, KS; son Tom and his wife Denise of Milton, VT; grandson Richard Hughes and his partner Leanne Belen of Northvale, NJ; grandson SFC Christian Nooney and his wife SSgt Katherine Nooney of Aberdeen, NC; grandson David Hughes and his partner Audra Waleryszak, of North Kingstown, RI; granddaughter Grey Hughes and grandson Connor Hughes of Baldwin City, KS; step-grandsons Jason Cayia and Kevin Cayia of Burlington, VT, their step-grandson Landon Cayia of Milton, VT; two great-granddaughters and two step-great-granddaughters.
A private service was held at Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury, on May 8. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
In place of flowers, friends are encouraged to make contributions to Covenant House, 550 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10018 or covenanthouse.org.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 14, 2020.