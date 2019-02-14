Rosemary Kennedy

Rosemary was welcomed into eternal rest by her late husband Raymond and young daughter Alyce Marie on February 10, 2019.

Rosemary was born November 25, 1942 in Astoria Queens, New York, the youngest daughter (a fact she loved to tell) of William and Marie (Hunter) Gregorio. After graduating from St. Michael Commercial High School, Brooklyn, NY, she married her childhood sweetheart, Raymond Kennedy. She and Raymond raised five amazing children (even if they do say so themselves). Rosemary worked for many years in the Graphic Design industry and was semi-retired from DeKadt Marketing at the time of her death. Rosemary shared her love of family and zest for life with all who know her. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved sisters and brother-in-law, including fabulous adventures to Ireland, Greece and the trip of a life to the Wild West and all the National Parks. These last several years, Rosemary enjoyed being a "snow bird" with a pool-side office, where she could enjoy a martini and occasional cigar. Rosemary was always ready for the next adventure, whether it was a hot air balloon ride over Napa Valley, road trip to Ohio or a late night trip to the casino when feeling lucky. She will be greatly missed by her DeKadt Marketing family, Brookfield Lanes Bowling League family and her St. Peter's and VFW Bingo family.

Rosemary is survived by four children, Bruce Kennedy, Elizabeth (Lisa) Kennedy, Mary Kennedy and Ginny Kennedy all of Danbury; two grandchildren, Brandon and Dylan; daughter-in-law Jeanne Kennedy; two sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Mariani and her husband Raymond and Philomena (Phil) Genatempo all of New York. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends in the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury on Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and in the evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Service will be held in the United Church of Christ, 283 Main St. North, Southbury, CT

Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Jimmy Fund, online at jimmyfund.org or by mail, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284-9168.

To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com. Published in News Times on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary