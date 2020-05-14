Roslyn Seiler

Roslyn Seiler of Coral Springs, FL, previously of Brookfield, CT, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 97.

She was born February 4, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late Harry and Sophie (Greenberg) Fromowitz.

Roslyn was predeceased by her husband Morris Seiler in March of 2012. She is survived by her son Richard Seiler and his wife Anita of Gaylordsville, CT; daughters Carole Tannenbaum and husband Barry of New Milford, CT and Joy Evagash and her husband James of New Milford, CT; grandchildren David Evangash, Stacey Azrak and husband Dr. Michael Azrak and Jodi Albers and her husband Gary and great-grandchildren Ryan and Elizabeth Azrak and Kalli and Isabella Albers. She was predeceased by her grandson Stephen Evangash.

A private graveside service will take place at Center Cemetery in New Milford.

Contributions in her memory may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, North Hampton, MA 01061-0515 or organization of your choice.

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



