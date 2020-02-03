|
Roy A. Merritt, Sr.
Roy Amos Merritt, Sr., age 73, of Bethel, CT died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Danbury Hospital, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Arlene Joan (Harrington) Merritt.
Roy was born in Danbury, CT on March 11, 1946, the son of the late Wallace Lester and Lily Marie (Somers) Merritt. He attended Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury, and then served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966, where he was stationed in South Korea. Roy loved working, never retired, and spent his entire career in the automotive business. After beginning his career as a mechanic, he transitioned to management roles at auto dealerships in the area. He was employed for the past 20 years at Danbury Porsche Audi Volkswagen where he served primarily as Service Director. Roy enjoyed a love for people and companionship, particularly of his family, friends, co-workers, and colleagues in the automotive industry. Outside of work, he had a passion for the outdoors – with a fondness for hikes and long walks in the mountains, fishing in trout streams, and searching for panoramic vistas. He had a particular fondness for the desert beauty of Arizona, where he took frequent trips to visit family.
In addition to his wife, Roy is survived by son Roy A. Merritt, Jr. and daughter-in-law Sandra Merritt of Burlington, CT; stepdaughter Patricia Kearns and her husband Fred Thiesen of Califon, NJ; stepson Thomas Kearns and his wife Mary Hoyt Kearns of Falls Church, VA; brother Brian "Doug" Merritt and his wife Debby Vohrees of Brazoria, TX; sister Patricia Brought of New Milford, CT; sister Kathleen Penniston of Catskill, NY; sister Lynda McBeth of New Milford, CT; sister Jacqueline Clark and her husband Robert Clark of Bridgewater, CT; sister-in-law Dorothy Merritt of Scottsdale, AZ; brother-in-law Richard Harrington of Bath, ME; granddaughters Kathryn Merritt and Jennifer Merritt of Burlington, CT; and a multitude of nieces and nephews, as well as his work "family" at Danbury Porsche Audi Volkswagen. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers James Merritt, Claude "Buster" Merritt, Dennis Merritt, and Francis Merritt.
A memorial service for Roy will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 174 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visiting hours / reception celebrating Roy's life will be held at the church following the memorial service from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. All those wishing to pay respects to Roy are welcome to attend both the memorial service and reception celebration. Attending visiting hours only is also acceptable. No separate calling hours will be held.
The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit https://www.hullfuneralservice.com.
Donations may be sent to The Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105 or donate online at https://www.kidneycancer.org/donate/.
The Merritt Family would like to acknowledge the kind and professional care provided by Robert Kloss, M.D. and the Danbury Hospital staff in Roy's final days.
Published in News Times on Feb. 4, 2020