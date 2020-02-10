The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
174 Whisconier Road
Brookfield, CT
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
174 Whisconier Road
Brookfield, CT
1946 - 2020
Roy Merritt Sr. Obituary
Roy A. Merritt, Sr.
Roy Amos Merritt, Sr., age 73, of Bethel, CT died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Danbury Hospital, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Arlene Joan (Harrington) Merritt and long-time Service Director at Danbury Audi, where he worked up to the time of his passing.
A memorial service for Roy will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 174 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visiting hours / reception celebrating Roy's life will be held at the church following the memorial service from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. All those wishing to pay respects to Roy are welcome to attend both the memorial service and reception celebration. Attending visiting hours only is also acceptable. No separate calling hours will be held.
The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit https://www.hullfuneralservice.com.
Donations may be sent to The Kidney Cancer Association, 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105 or donate online at https://www.kidneycancer.org/donate/.
Published in News Times on Feb. 11, 2020
