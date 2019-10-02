|
|
Rudi E. Grolich
Rudi E. Grolich, age 88 of Bethel, CT passed Friday, September 27, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
He was born in Germany on September 12, 1931 and served in US Army during the Korean War. He married Helene and came to America where he worked all his life as a cabinet maker in the union. He was a lifetime member of Danbury VFW Post 149.
He is survived by his wife: Helene; his daughter: Linda; sons: Randy and Ken; grandchildren: Brandon and Rachel and her children.
A loving man who will be missed.
A graveside Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Danbury, CT, Monday at 11:00 AM.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.
Published in News Times on Oct. 3, 2019