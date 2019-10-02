The News-Times Obituaries
|
Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
Danbury, CT
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
Rudi Grolich


1931 - 2019
Rudi Grolich Obituary
Rudi E. Grolich
Rudi E. Grolich, age 88 of Bethel, CT passed Friday, September 27, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
He was born in Germany on September 12, 1931 and served in US Army during the Korean War. He married Helene and came to America where he worked all his life as a cabinet maker in the union. He was a lifetime member of Danbury VFW Post 149.
He is survived by his wife: Helene; his daughter: Linda; sons: Randy and Ken; grandchildren: Brandon and Rachel and her children.
A loving man who will be missed.
A graveside Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Danbury, CT, Monday at 11:00 AM.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.
To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Oct. 3, 2019
