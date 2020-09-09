1/1
Rudolph C. Gustavson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph C. Gustavson
Rudolph C. Gustavson, 89, of Danbury, passed away on Sept. 7th in Danbury. Rudy was born in Danbury to George Gustavson and Isabelle (Tremont) Gustavson on Oct. 5, 1930. He attended Danbury public schools. He married Helen Albanetti on Nov. 3, 1956 in Danbury. He was a police officer for the city of Danbury for over 22 years, retiring in 1987. He served in the army and was a combat veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the Korean War Veterans.
Rudy was predeceased by his brothers: Richard, Raymond and Ralph Gustavson. Rudy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen, his four children Diane Jones (Bob), Donna Festa (Ralph), David Gustavson, and George Gustavson (Mary). He is also survived by his sister Lillian McCue. He will also be sorely missed by his 6 grandchildren: Stacy and Jeffrey Jones, Ralph and Matthew Festa and Michelle and Brian Gustavson and his 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at St. Gregory the Great Church. Arrangements are by Green Funeral Home. In Rudy's memory, donations may be made to Regional Hospice of Danbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Green Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved