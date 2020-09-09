Rudolph C. GustavsonRudolph C. Gustavson, 89, of Danbury, passed away on Sept. 7th in Danbury. Rudy was born in Danbury to George Gustavson and Isabelle (Tremont) Gustavson on Oct. 5, 1930. He attended Danbury public schools. He married Helen Albanetti on Nov. 3, 1956 in Danbury. He was a police officer for the city of Danbury for over 22 years, retiring in 1987. He served in the army and was a combat veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the Korean War Veterans.Rudy was predeceased by his brothers: Richard, Raymond and Ralph Gustavson. Rudy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen, his four children Diane Jones (Bob), Donna Festa (Ralph), David Gustavson, and George Gustavson (Mary). He is also survived by his sister Lillian McCue. He will also be sorely missed by his 6 grandchildren: Stacy and Jeffrey Jones, Ralph and Matthew Festa and Michelle and Brian Gustavson and his 5 great-grandchildren.A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at St. Gregory the Great Church. Arrangements are by Green Funeral Home. In Rudy's memory, donations may be made to Regional Hospice of Danbury.