Rudy O. Cuhsnick, Sr.
Ruddy Otto Cuhsnick, Sr., age 81, of Danbury, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Danbury. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Staib) Cuhsnick.
He was born in Mannheim, Germany July 5, 1938, the baby of eight children. He went to school for 8 years and then to a trade school for 4 years where he learned house painting. He had to learn how to speak/write English before he came to the United States in 1956 at the age of 18. He made a great business for himself, "Rudy Cuhsnick Fine Painting & Decorating", and would often work 6 days a week at the work which he loved. He met and married his wife Patricia Staib on July 8, 1961. They had four children and had a wonderful 59 year marriage. He is survived by his children, many grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter Katheriine.
Rudy was a very honest, funny, caring, silly and loving man and was loved by all.
There are no calling hours or service. Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 19, 2020