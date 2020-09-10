Russell E. Berry, Jr.Russell Edwin Berry Jr passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. His last days were shared with his wife,children, and family. Born September 17, 1958 in New Milford, he attended New Milford schools and then enteredHenry Abbott Tech in Danbury where he started his trade. There he was an accomplished basketball andbaseball player. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and vintage fruit jar aficionado.A glutton for punishment he was a lifelong Oakland Raider and New York Met fan. He didn't just love sports, hedevoured them. He believed everything you learn about life, you learn on the playing field - persistence, commitment,integrity, attitude, teamwork, trust, accountability, patience, passion, fun. He embodied all these qualities within his life,although most evident was his humility, kindness, joy, and love of his family.Russ' career was in architectural woodworking and millwork, he was incredibly gifted, artistic, and hard-working. His craftsmanship was expressed in many homes throughout Fairfield and Litchfield Counties as well as New York. Many of his works were featured in a variety of publications.Russ was preceded in death by his generous and loving parents Russell E. Sr and Sandra Berry. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie and his most precious children, Kyle of Manteo, NC, Joseph of Portland, ME and Emily of Venice Beach, CA. His beloved brothers Jeffrey (Karen) of Kent, and Craig (Sue) of New Milford, and many much-loved nephews, in-laws, and friends.To share a memory of Russ or send a condolence to his family, please visit: