1/
Russell Berry
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell E. Berry, Jr.
Russell Edwin Berry Jr passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. His last days were shared with his wife,
children, and family. Born September 17, 1958 in New Milford, he attended New Milford schools and then entered
Henry Abbott Tech in Danbury where he started his trade. There he was an accomplished basketball and
baseball player. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and vintage fruit jar aficionado.
A glutton for punishment he was a lifelong Oakland Raider and New York Met fan. He didn't just love sports, he
devoured them. He believed everything you learn about life, you learn on the playing field - persistence, commitment,
integrity, attitude, teamwork, trust, accountability, patience, passion, fun. He embodied all these qualities within his life,
although most evident was his humility, kindness, joy, and love of his family.
Russ' career was in architectural woodworking and millwork, he was incredibly gifted, artistic, and hard-working. His craftsmanship was expressed in many homes throughout Fairfield and Litchfield Counties as well as New York. Many of his works were featured in a variety of publications.
Russ was preceded in death by his generous and loving parents Russell E. Sr and Sandra Berry. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie and his most precious children, Kyle of Manteo, NC, Joseph of Portland, ME and Emily of Venice Beach, CA. His beloved brothers Jeffrey (Karen) of Kent, and Craig (Sue) of New Milford, and many much-loved nephews, in-laws, and friends.
To share a memory of Russ or send a condolence to his family, please visit:
https://www.facebook.com/russ.berry.984

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowe Funeral Home
283 Torrington Road
Litchfield, CT 06759
860-567-8708
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved