Ruth L. A'Hearn
Jul. 17, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2019
Ruth Lorraine A'Hearn (Kelley) of 101 Simeon Rd., Bethel, CT born July 17, 1928 in Holmes, NY passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 91 years old after a short illness.
Ruth will be remembered for her love of doing puzzles, playing bingo, having soup for lunch, being our personal meteorologist, keeping us informed of the winning daily lottery numbers, and calling and leaving voice mails that just say "Hi it's me".
Ruth will be sadly missed by her two daughters Kathleen Huntington of New Milford, CT and Virginia Anderson of Danbury, CT and her son David A'Hearn of Waterbury, CT. She will also be forever in the hearts of her 5 grandchildren, Tricia Loya, Tanisha Anderson, William Anderson, Cassandra A'Hearn and Cory A'Hearn and 8 great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to the addition of her first great-great-granddaughter in March. She was blessed with many friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.
Family will be accepting condolences on Nov. 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Green Funeral Home 57 Main Street Danbury, CT 06810. A celebration of life will be held at Green Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Wooster Cemetery, 20 Ellsworth Ave., Danbury, CT.
Published in News Times on Nov. 19, 2019