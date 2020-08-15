1/
Ruth Locke
Ruth (Fusek) Locke
Ruth S. (Fusek) Locke, 86, of Bethel, mother of Gordon Locke (wife Diane), Debbie Tangredi (husband Mark), and Cheryl Graham (husband Ryan). Funeral services will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 44 Spring St., Danbury at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Mills officiating. The family will receive friends at St. Paul Church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral services. Interment will be private. Contributions in Mrs. Locke's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, The Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway-Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
