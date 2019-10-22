|
|
Ruth Mae Smigala
Ruth Mae Smigala, age 97, of Bristol, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Pines of Bristol. She was wife of the late Edward J. Smigala of Danbury.
Ruth was born May 4, 1922 in Norwalk, daughter of the late Frederick and Florence (Burdick) Quaas. She graduated from Danbury High School, class of 1940, and lived in Danbury for most of her life. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Church. Ruth loved to sew, cook, and watch the Food Network. She was also a big fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball team. But most of all, she loved to spend time with her granddaughters.
Ruth is survived by her cherished daughter Cheryl McDowell and her husband Douglas of Bristol, CT; her granddaughters Lindsey McDowell and her fiancé Michael Antczak, both of North Andover, MA; Kelly McDowell of Newington, CT; a nephew Roger Bohan and his wife Lynn of New Preston, CT; her sister-in-law Ilse Smigala, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
In addition to her husband Ed, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Arthur Bohan.
The funeral service will be Friday, October 25th, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cornell Memorial Home in Danbury. The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Danbury.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ruth made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811 would be appreciated.
To leave condolences, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 23, 2019