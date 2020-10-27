Ruth S. Pacchiana
Ruth S. (Chach) Pacchiana, 85, of Danbury, CT passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. She was the loving mother of Lawrence Pacchiana, Brookfield, CT and sister of Edward Chach of Southbury.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Ruth's memory can be made to St Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Rd., Brookfield, CT or Knights of Columbus Council #11913, 138 Candlewood Lake Rd., Brookfield, CT.
For a complete obituary and to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
.