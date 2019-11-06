|
Ruth Marie Smart
Ruth Marie Smart (Strom) died peacefully at her home in Freedom, New Hampshire on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Ruth's husband Robert, her daughter Carolyn and family, whose tender care sustained her, were with her in her final peaceful hours.
Ruth was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Emma and Alfred Strom, both immigrants from Norway, Ruth was the only daughter and had three older brothers; George, Robert and Norman.
She graduated from St. Paul's Johnson High School and Hamlin University with a degree in Nursing. Ruth was a dedicated nurse who worked for many years at The Pavilion in Danbury, Connecticut and spoke often and fondly of the fellow nurses, staff and patients she came to know there.
Ruth was a wonderful, kind and loving wife and mother and is survived by Robert, her husband of 65 years; her daughter Carolyn and her husband Paul and their children Greg (and his wife Briana), Laura (and her husband Bobby and son Dennis), Sarah (and her fiancé Michael), and Steven; her son Steven and his wife Rebecca and children Daniel, Christopher and Madeline; her daughter Susan and her husband Paul and children Kathleen (and her husband Matthew and children Connor, David and Abigail), Eric, and Robert.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 o'clock at the First Christian Church of Freedom, 12 Elm Street, Freedom, NH, 03836, to celebrate Ruth's life.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the FCCF Capital Fund for the purpose of reupholstering the pew cushions at the First Christian Church of Freedom.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Nov. 7, 2019