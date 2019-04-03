Rutledge W. Curtiss

Rutledge W. Curtiss of New Milford, CT, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Danbury Hospital, at the age of 91. He was born December 30, 1927 in Warren, CT, son of the late Herbert and Harriet (Decker) Curtiss Sr.

He graduated New Milford High School in 1946 and had been president of his high school class for all four years. Following high school, he immediately joined the Marines and served from 1946 to 1947. After his honorable discharge, Mr. Curtiss was recruited as a pitcher in the minor leagues for the Boston Red Sox.

On May 13, 1950 he married Doris Burden at the First Congregational Church in New Milford. Mr. Curtiss worked for Southern New England Telephone Company for 33 years before retiring as a manager in 1984. He was a Boy Scout Leader and Little League Coach in New Milford; he was past president of the Lake Waramaug Country Club and served on many other committees for the club. He was an avid golfer who won many club championships and enjoyed playing with his friends on Men's Night. He was a devoted fan of the Yankees and UConn women basketball team.

Besides his wife Doris of New Milford, he is survived by his son Scott J. Curtiss and his wife Helen of North Salem, NY. He was predeceased by his son Glenn Curtiss on May 27, 1991 and was predeceased by his brothers Herbert and Bryant Curtiss. Calling hours will take place Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.

The burial will take place at Center Cemetery in New Milford at the convenience of the family.

Contributions in his memory may be made to The New Milford Thrift Mart, P.O. Box 1741, New Milford, CT 06776 or the John Pettibone Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 944, New Milford, CT 06776.