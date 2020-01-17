|
|
Sadie Pope
Sadie Rose (Haddad) Pope, 94, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at New Milford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Grant E. Pope and beloved mother of her children Grant Jr. (deceased) and Doreen F. Dupill.
Sadie was born in Waterbury, CT and her parents settled in Danbury, CT. She was the oldest daughter of ten children of Hanna and Almazza (Naim) Haddad. Sadie met Grant Pope, a young mechanic in Southworth's, New Milford, CT and married soon after on November 23, 1946 (73 years) and settle in New Milford. After working for several businesses in town, she retired from the pharmacy in New Milford Hospital. She volunteered for many years at New Milford Hospital and New Milford Thrift Store. Sadie was an excellent bowler for leagues in New Milford.
Sadie is survived by her husband Grant Pope; her daughter Doreen Dupill; son-in-law Robert Dupill; grandson Grant Dupill; great-granddaughter Charli Francis Dupill; and her brother Charles Haddad. Sadie was a crafter in needleworks and hand crafts. She and husband Grant made and gifted hundreds of handcrafted pieces to family and friends. Sadie's love of life's adventure could be felt and seen in everything she did, the way she raised her children and enjoyed her family and friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier church in New Milford at 11:00 a.m. The burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford in the spring. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the mass starting at 10:30 a.m.
A reception and lunch for family & friends will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or New Milford & Danbury Hospital Foundation, 21 Elm St., New Milford, CT 06776. Arrangements by Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020