|
|
Saima Sofia West
Southbury – Mrs. Saima Sofia (Harkonen) West, age 85, of Southbury, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Henry West.
Mrs. West was born February 8, 1934 in Finland, daughter of the late Vaino and Amalia (Eld) Harkonen. She was retired after working for many years as an LPN at Miles Healthcare Center. She was an avid fan of opera, a history buff and enjoyed listening to classical music and history lectures.
Mrs. West is survived by her sisters: Helena Hoffman and her husband Martin of New City, N.Y. and Martha Hoglund of Brookfield. She was predeceased by her son John Henry West, her sister Marjatta Harkonen-Graff and her brother in law Bengt Hoglund.
She is survived by her niece and 3 nephews and their children and grandchildren.
In Saima's memory, donations can be sent to American Cancer, , Regional Hospice and Paliative Care Center in Danbury or a .
Private funeral services and burial will be held in Wiscasset, Maine in the Spring. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
To place online condolences, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 24, 2019