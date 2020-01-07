The News-Times Obituaries
1927 - 2020
Sally Duguay Obituary
Sally K. Duguay
Sally K. Duguay, 92, loving wife of the late John "Duke" Bernard Duguay died in Wilton on Jan. 1, 2020. Sally was a maternity nurse and devout Catholic, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include 4 daughters, Ann Gekas (Peter), Margaret (Peggy) Duguay, Jane Duguay and Karen Russo (Keith), 3 sons, John Duguay, Jr., Bernard Duguay (Natasha) and Kevin Duguay (Michele), 11 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brother, William "Bill" Kornhaas, and sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Kennen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Norwalk. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's name may be made to the , (https://alz.org/ct). For full obituary and directions, please go to: www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 8, 2020
