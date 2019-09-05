|
|
Sandra E. Duff
Wilton – Mrs. Sandra Elizabeth (Brown) Duff, age 85, of Wilton, passed away peacefully at Norwalk Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on September 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. Mrs. Duff's family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Central cemetery in Brookfield.
To view the complete obituary for Mrs. Duff, place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 7, 2019