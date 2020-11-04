1/1
Sandra T. Novak
Sandra T. Novak died on Sunday, November 1, 2020, peacefully in her home. Sandra was born in Danbury the daughter of late Frank and Alexandra (Maigis) Moffa. She attended St. Josephs School and graduated from Danbury High School. She worked for Pitney Bowes, Danbury for over 30 years.
Sandra was an avid reader, loved mysteries novels, and going to the movies. A lover of sports, she could sit and watch hours of baseball, tennis, and football games She also enjoyed travel to Vermont and the special trips to Europe with her incredible friends from work.
Sandra was a devoted mother who leaves behind two daughters, Laura Patricio and Kim Wilson, and a son Edward Novak. She also leaves several grandchildren and great-children. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Moffa and James Moffa.
There will be no calling hours and the funeral will be private due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made be to the Regional Hospice of Danbury



Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
