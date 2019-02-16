Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Riderwood Chapel Silver Spring , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sara Flatau Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sara Cummins Flatau

Sara Cummins Flatau, a longtime Spanish teacher at Danbury High School, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at her home in Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, Maryland on January 29, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Jane Flatau Ross (Alfred), and Alison Flatau (Patricia Bryant), and is also survived by daughter-in-law Linda Mittel and three grandchildren, Adrian Ross, Caroline Ross Giassi (Davide) and David Tyler Flatau. Her husband, Jack Flatau, son, David Cummins Flatau and brother David Cummins pre-deceased her.

Sally, her preferred name, was the daughter Caroline Woods Cummins and David Cummins of Memphis Tennessee, where she was born in on October 24, 1924. She graduated from the University of Alabama, Phi Beta Kappa with special honors in Philosophy and Spanish, spending two summers studying on Mexico before joining the United States Foreign Service in 1947. She was first posted in Seville, Spain, and later in Madrid where she met her husband. At the time, her marriage meant automatic retirement for State Department wives, and she then accompanied her husband on his further postings in Washington DC and Belgrade, Yugoslavia until his retirement in 1953.

Moving to New Fairfield, Connecticut in 1955, she began a career as a Spanish teacher at Danbury High School first as a substitute teacher, and then after earning a Master's degree, a full-time faculty member for over 25 years. She enjoyed accompanying students on trips to Spain and to the Soviet Union. With the arrival of many immigrant students in the Danbury area in the 1970's she also taught English as a Second Language and mentored a number of Latin American and Vietnamese students. The family also welcomed exchange students from Peru and Ecuador. She moved from New Fairfield to Sherman Connecticut in 1990, and later to Heritage Village in Southbury before relocating to Silver Spring near her daughter Alison.

A lifelong learner and enthusiastic traveler, Sally embarked on numerous overseas journeys, including a sabbatical year at the University of Salamanca, Spain, and visits to many other countries shared with friends and family. Lifelong dream trips included visits to Machu Pichu and Egypt, completed as she neared 80- years old. Her visits to Central America included work volunteering as a translator for Heifer International and a zipline tour of the Rain Forest canopy in Costa Rica. She was especially pleased to have visited the small town of Nevers, France to trace her French ancestor who journeyed to America with Lafayette before settling in Kentucky.

Moving to Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, Maryland in 2002, Sally continued to travel and to engage with her community, organizing a Spanish Club, volunteering as a teacher of English as a second language, and regularly attending courses offered by the local community college. She was delighted that her daughters and grandchildren have continued to follow her adventurous spirit in wide ranging travels, and also that her love of gardening has also been firmly established in the next generation.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Riderwood Chapel in Silver Spring on Sunday, February 24, at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to the Unitarian Universalist Assn. of Riderwood or to the Employee Scholarship Fund of Riderwood Village, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, 20904 Published in News Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019