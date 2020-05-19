Sarah M. Crowell
Sarah M. (Mazza) Crowell, 85, of Newtown, CT formerly of Danbury, CT passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Arthur G. Crowell, Jr. who passed away November 7, 2019.
For a complete obituary and further information, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Danbury News Times on May 19, 2020.