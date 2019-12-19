|
|
Sarane "Sally" Wilkes
Sarane "Sally" T. (Ives) Wilkes, age 90, of Danbury, wife of the late John Wilkes, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Danbury Hospital.
Mrs. Wilkes was born in Danbury to the late Richard and Charlotte (Young) Ives. She attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1947 and the Katharine Gibbs School. She was a retired paraprofessional employed with the Danbury and Bethel school systems.
She also contributed her professional efforts both as a private and public speaker of her great uncle, Charles Ives – among the times spent with him as a child, his life and musical contributions to the world. Lastly, she volunteered her services and support to the residents of Hancock Hall.
Mrs. Wilkes is survived by her two sons, Thomas and his wife, Christine and Robert; a daughter, Sarane Gordon Rogers and her husband, Jeff; a granddaughter, Kelsey Gordon as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Wilkes was predeceased by two sons, Richard and Peter Wilkes and by a sister, Nancy Heydman.
Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 P.M. at Wooster Cemetery, Section M, Ives Plot, Danbury with Pastor Bob Payne of the Baptist Church of Danbury officiating. There will be no calling hours.
The Wilkes Family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of 9 West of the Danbury Hospital for their kindness, care and compassion extended to Sarane and to them during her stay at Danbury Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Hancock Hall Resident's Recreational Fund, 31 Staples St., Danbury, CT 06810 would be appreciated.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 20, 2019