Sarane T. (Ives) Wilkes
Sarane "Sally" T. (Ives) Wilkes, age 90, of Danbury, wife of the late John Wilkes, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Danbury Hospital.Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wooster Cemetery, Section M, Ives Plot, Danbury with Pastor Bob Payne of the Baptist Church of Danbury officiating.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Hancock Hall Resident's Recreational Fund, 31 Staples St., Danbury, CT 06810 would be appreciated. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 27, 2019