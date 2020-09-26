Scott Edward Teater, Sr.
Danbury – Mr. Scott Edward Teater, Sr., age 67, of Danbury, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the husband of Carol Ann (Vibbert) Teater.
Mr. Teater was born May 6, 1953 in Norwalk, son of the late Ralph F. and Marjorie (Roberts) Teater. He was employed as a plumber at Hart Mechanical in Glastonbury. He was an ace mechanic and enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, Harleys, cruising and camping and most importantly spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Carol, Mr. Teater is survived by his son Scott Edward Teater, Jr. (Lori) of Hartford, his daughter Tracey Lee Murphy (Scott) of Danbury, his sister Debra Jaeger (Neil) of Danbury, his brother Ralph Teater (Annette) of Florida, his grandchildren Amanda Clement, Timothy Clement, Louis Collazo, Daytona Teater and Nico Teater, his great-granddaughter Amaya and several nieces and nephews.
Scott's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street Danbury on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Current COVID 19 regulations will be strictly adhered to. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made top Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, N.J. 08540. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com