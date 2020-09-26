1/
Scott E. Teater Sr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Edward Teater, Sr.
Danbury – Mr. Scott Edward Teater, Sr., age 67, of Danbury, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the husband of Carol Ann (Vibbert) Teater.
Mr. Teater was born May 6, 1953 in Norwalk, son of the late Ralph F. and Marjorie (Roberts) Teater. He was employed as a plumber at Hart Mechanical in Glastonbury. He was an ace mechanic and enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, Harleys, cruising and camping and most importantly spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Carol, Mr. Teater is survived by his son Scott Edward Teater, Jr. (Lori) of Hartford, his daughter Tracey Lee Murphy (Scott) of Danbury, his sister Debra Jaeger (Neil) of Danbury, his brother Ralph Teater (Annette) of Florida, his grandchildren Amanda Clement, Timothy Clement, Louis Collazo, Daytona Teater and Nico Teater, his great-granddaughter Amaya and several nieces and nephews.
Scott's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street Danbury on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Private funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Current COVID 19 regulations will be strictly adhered to. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made top Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, N.J. 08540. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved