Scott McCormick
1963 - 2020
Scott William McCormick
Oct 23, 1963 - Nov 18, 2020 Scott passed away suddenly in Warrenton, VA.
Scott grew up and attended Bethel schools. An outstanding athlete, Scott was an important part of Bethel High's first soccer State Championship as well as Sacred Heart University's Div II National Basketball Championship.
Scotty will be remembered for his wit, humor, his big smile, and always having time to chat. He also takes with him a beautiful voice that not many got to enjoy.
Scotty is survived by his parents, George A. and Lilian (Moffitt) McCormick, he is also survived by his much older brother Michael, (and Laura McCormick), his sister Jodi, ( and Dale Johnson) and dare I say, his favorite sibling, Patty, (and Scott Daniels). He was the 'FUN'cle to his many nieces and nephews, all of whom he did his best to keep in touch with.
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Scott's Life will be held sometime in 2021 where his family and friends can gather...reminisce...raise a glass...and SMILE.

Published in Danbury News Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
