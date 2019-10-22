|
Sean Patrick Gallo
Sean Patrick Gallo, 22, of Brookfield, beloved son of Lawrence and Stephanie (Candelaria) Gallo of Brookfield, and Alan Fuentes of Hong Kong, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 20th in New Haven. He was born in Hong Kong on August 15, 1997. Sean has multiple citizenships - the US, Hong Kong and the Philippines. He was a graduate of Brookfield High School, Class of 2015 and received his associate degree from Naugatuck Valley Community College. He was currently studying history at SCSU.
Prior to moving to Brookfield, Sean attended The Chapel School in Bronxville, NY, where he loved playing basketball. He played football, enjoyed the Brookfield High School school chorus and band. He was a talented musician who produced his own music and played both the upright bass and guitar. He also loved to write poetry.
Sean loved all animals including the family pets - Lennie, Sassy and Benji, and was especially fond of penguins. He loved to travel with his family and has been to 23 different countries all over Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and the Caribbean.
In addition to his parents, he will be sadly missed by his sister, Alyanna Gallo, whom he adored; his half siblings, TJ, Markie, and Arriana; his grandmother, Barbara Gallo; and grandfather, Paul Candelaria. He is also survived by his aunt, Joanna Dobransky and her husband, Chris; and their children, Anthony and Madelyn; close relatives in California and the Philippines, and a host of longtime and new friends.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Anthony Gallo; and his grandmother, Rosalinda Candelaria.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 174 Whischonier Road, Brookfield, on Friday, October 25th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery.
The family will receive family & friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Thursday evening between the hours of 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sean's memory to The Organization for the Conservation of Penguins at www.seabirds.org.
Published in News Times on Oct. 23, 2019