Sean J. Madden
Sean Joseph Madden of New Milford, CT, went peacefully to heaven, on January 13, 2020 at the age of 76.
He was born on June 3, 1943 in Queens, NY, son of Joseph William Madden and Helen Veronica (Sullivan) Madden. He graduated from Holy Cross High School in Queens, NY, in 1960 and then graduated from Villanova with his degree in Mathematics. He went on to further his education with a Masters in Computer Science at Adelphi University and an MBA at Sacred Heart University. He worked in the fields of Software Engineering and Product Development at NASA, ITT, Timex and Pratt & Whitney – having an impact on many technological breakthroughs.
Sean loved vacationing with family, playing golf with his buddies, rooting for the Yankees, boogie-boarding at the beach and an occasional Johnny Walker Black (over 'educated' ice). He had a kind, genuine, gentle and caring spirit who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Sean is survived by his loving wife, Carol Madden; his adoring daughter, Tracey Madden; and son-in-law, Donald R. Larson Jr, of Redding, CT. Sean has been welcomed into the arms of his son, Dennis Sean Madden, who passed away in October, 1994. He was a beloved 'brother' (in-law) to Mary & George Miller of Ballwin, MO and uncle to George, Kevin, John, Dan and Debbie Miller.
There will be a service at St. Francis Xavier cemetery in New Milford at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, for all who knew Sean.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sean's memory may be made to .
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020