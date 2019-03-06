The News-Times Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
21 Brush Hill Rd
New Fairfield, CT
Sebastian Piraneo, 94, of New Fairfield, husband of Vivian Piraneo, died on Monday, March, 4, 2019.
Sebby was born on March 9, 1924, son of the late Carlo and Rose Piraneo.
Mr. Piraneo was World War II U.S. Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. A retired master craftsman, he was an avid NY Yankees fan.
In addition to his beloved wife of seventy years Vivian, Sebby is survived by his daughters, Rosemarie (Peter) and Vivian (Frank); four grandchildren, Andrew (Kimberly), Katie (Mike), Andrea (Phil), and Annemarie (Sean); four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Winnie, Sloan and Brianna. He is also survived by a sister, Margie and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT.
Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Relatives and friends will be received at the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or a .
Published in News Times on Mar. 6, 2019
