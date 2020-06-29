Sentell Collins
Sentell Collins
Sentell Collins, 85, husband of the late Ethel (Barnhill) Collins, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Regional Hospice, Danbury.
Mr. Collins was born Brattleboro, Nash County, North Carolina, April 10, 1935, a son of Dorothy (Chandler) Collins of Rocky Mountain, NC, and the late Clarence Collins. He attended schools in North Carolina.
A resident of Danbury for the sixty-five years coming from North Carolina, Mr. Collins was a self-employed furniture repairman and upholster.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, sporting events, and Foxwoods.
Mr. Collins is survived by four daughters. Faith (Harris) Rogers, Vanessa (Jimmy) Person, Jewel Pritchett and Andrea Parker; two brothers, Clarence Collins Jr. and Ronald Collins; eight sisters, Mary Peterson, Johnnie Mae Cooper, Gwen Peace, Barbara Collins, Carolyn Williams, Robyn Hunter, Sherry Morgan and Denis Arrington; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and father, Mr. Collins was predeceased by a granddaughter Mariah; two sisters, Thelma Draughton and Gail Jones and by a son-in-law, Donald Pritchett
Graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Section 10 of Wooster Cemetery, Danbury with the Rev. Leroy G. Parker, Senior Pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church of Danbury officiating.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
